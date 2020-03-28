UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 84,745 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,745 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.61% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $19,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 124,005 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 31,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $1,800,794.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,955.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 4,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $249,988.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,211.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,941. 7.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCPH traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 356,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,035. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.09. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

