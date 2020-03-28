UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Wendys worth $20,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Wendys by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 113,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wendys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

WEN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,939,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,438,219. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. Wendys Co has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

