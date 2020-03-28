UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.68% of Varonis Systems worth $16,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.08. 323,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,786. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $93.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 74.25% and a negative net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Varonis Systems to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza purchased 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,035 shares of company stock worth $17,196,165 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.