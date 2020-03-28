UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,405 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $20,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Sealed Air by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 411,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 363,825 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 607,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 193,934 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1,214.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 160,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 148,513 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $456,141.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEE traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $24.72. 1,707,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,469. Sealed Air Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.