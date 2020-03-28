UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 35,948 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $21,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in FOX by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of FOX traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,740. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion and a PE ratio of 7.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Corp has a 52 week low of $19.13 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

