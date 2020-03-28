UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of ASGN worth $17,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ASGN by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in ASGN by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in ASGN by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ASGN by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASGN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $33.67. 494,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,891. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

