UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $3,763,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRCY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $411,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,063 shares in the company, valued at $19,146,124.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,625 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRCY stock traded down $7.79 on Friday, reaching $67.83. 341,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,881. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $89.44.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

