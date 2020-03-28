UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $20,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,392.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,033 shares of company stock worth $104,073 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OFC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.61. 1,220,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

