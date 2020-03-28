UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,292 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of Liberty Global worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,070.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,583. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.62.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

