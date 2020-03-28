UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $15.97 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Chart Industries worth $15,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,018,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 427,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after buying an additional 141,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 718,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,151. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.63.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

