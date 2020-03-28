UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $17.73 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $17,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,689,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,778. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura dropped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

