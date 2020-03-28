UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $17.80 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,115 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Zillow Group worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,628,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z traded down $2.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 0.35. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 5,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $204,114.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,837.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $12,047,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,968.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,889 shares of company stock valued at $23,254,903. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

