UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $18.33 Million Stock Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of News by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,384,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,810,000 after buying an additional 6,247,004 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,062,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in News by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,772,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,705 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $11,306,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in News in the 4th quarter worth about $6,313,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

NWSA traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,991. News Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.41.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

