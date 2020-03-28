UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 244.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,203 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of J2 Global worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.26. 1,374,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,698. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.