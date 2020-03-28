UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.41% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE WRI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,582. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The company had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

