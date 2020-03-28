UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $21,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,903,000 after acquiring an additional 524,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,418,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 496,323 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,672,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after acquiring an additional 81,300 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the third quarter valued at $27,722,000. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,280. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.72. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.59.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

