UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 128,393 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,441,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 128,393 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $21,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32,222 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

HBI stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,894,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,421,698. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

