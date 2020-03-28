UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 298,978 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,007,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,978 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of 8X8 worth $18,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 8X8 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in 8X8 by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 629,802 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 8X8 by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 447,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGHT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. 2,448,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $118.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGHT. B. Riley lowered shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

