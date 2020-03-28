UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 31,331 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,331 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.38% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $17,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.89. The company had a trading volume of 988,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,748. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.39.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $58,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

