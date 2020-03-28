UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 69,182 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 69,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.77% of Natera worth $20,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,688.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 245,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,196,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $33,282.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,413.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,420 shares of company stock worth $5,867,670 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,955,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,547. Natera Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

