UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,863 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.35% of Capri worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of CPRI traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.67. 3,956,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Ltd will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

