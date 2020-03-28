UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,499 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Carvana worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 872,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,613,000 after buying an additional 584,622 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,774,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,431,000 after purchasing an additional 170,087 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 402,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after purchasing an additional 157,649 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,099,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 200,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 96,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Carvana from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Carvana from $110.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.94.

Shares of CVNA traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,955,435. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

