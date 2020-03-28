UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 108,486 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,486 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.24% of Novocure worth $20,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Novocure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 8,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $688,399.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,135,777.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares in the company, valued at $10,605,664.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novocure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NVCR stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The company had a trading volume of 668,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -818.75 and a beta of 2.27. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

