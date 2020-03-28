UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 142,839 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,839 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.46% of Chegg worth $20,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 179,637 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,074,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,749,000 after acquiring an additional 251,770 shares during the period.

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $662,672.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,506,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $255,162.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 292,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,205,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 544,248 shares of company stock worth $22,436,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CHGG traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

