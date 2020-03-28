UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 378,315 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 387,943 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 378,315 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

DKS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.74. 2,153,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.16. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $49.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $56.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.55.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

