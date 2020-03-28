UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,551 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,952 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $251,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,927.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,500 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.62.

Shares of PFPT traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $104.97. 513,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.09. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.