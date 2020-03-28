UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 898 Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 154,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $16,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Middleby by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Shares of MIDD stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,086,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,182. Middleby Corp has a 12 month low of $41.73 and a 12 month high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $787.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup dropped their target price on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.20.

In other Middleby news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $73,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,901.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.