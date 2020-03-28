UBS Group AG Acquires 110,710 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 200.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,710 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $11,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSIC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 448,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 897,302 shares during the period.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Bank of America lowered Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,158. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

