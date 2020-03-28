UBS Group AG Acquires 13,547 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Kilroy Realty worth $10,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3,054.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 836,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,169,000 after buying an additional 809,827 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,767,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,273,000 after buying an additional 415,344 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 180,291 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 368.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after buying an additional 172,369 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,266,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after buying an additional 155,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.17. 2,524,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

