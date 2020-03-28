UBS Group AG Acquires 218,621 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 163.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,621 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Rollins worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 8.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 121.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 98,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Rollins by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

ROL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 0.27. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

