UBS Group AG Acquires 62,054 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 548,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,054 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,204.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,164,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 1,152,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,689. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. Callaway Golf Co has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Callaway Golf’s payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

