UBS Group AG Acquires 68,793 Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 76.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,793 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ASGN were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,939,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,653,000 after purchasing an additional 939,595 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in ASGN by 32.7% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 955,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,057,000 after purchasing an additional 235,247 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ASGN in the fourth quarter worth about $14,994,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in ASGN by 286.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 203,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in ASGN by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 342,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 145,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.67. 494,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,891. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.86.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

