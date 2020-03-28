UBS Group AG Buys 11,219 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 361 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 91,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,078,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. 10,661,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

