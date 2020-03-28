UBS Group AG Buys 1,597 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.13% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XHE traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $58.23 and a twelve month high of $90.39.

