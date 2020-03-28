UBS Group AG Buys 34,541 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.97% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1,379.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

PSK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,010. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

