UBS Group AG Has $10.87 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.13% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PNQI traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 32,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,398. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $157.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day moving average is $138.18.

