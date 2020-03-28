UBS Group AG Has $11.07 Million Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,074 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.83% of New Mountain Finance worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider James Stone bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

NMFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

NMFC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.27. 1,993,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,362. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.58. New Mountain Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.44%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.09%.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.