UBS Group AG Has $11.21 Million Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 963,911 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $11,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 796,389 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at $117,161,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after purchasing an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 490,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 7,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 260,888 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $1,188,870.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $1,241,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 166,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,321,308.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock worth $24,869,313. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RNG traded up $21.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,518. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of -373.39 and a beta of 0.55. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $101.33 and a 12 month high of $252.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.05.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.86.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.