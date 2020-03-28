UBS Group AG Has $11.46 Million Stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,035 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Open Text worth $11,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Open Text by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,846,000 after buying an additional 34,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after buying an additional 46,860 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Pi Financial raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.86. 934,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,647. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Open Text Corp has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

