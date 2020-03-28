UBS Group AG Has $11.82 Million Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 1.38% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $11,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. 1,684,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,253. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

