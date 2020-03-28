UBS Group AG Has $12.04 Million Position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,156 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXG. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,611,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 759,405 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 287,998 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter worth $2,051,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,204,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 117,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter worth $818,000.

EXG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. 5,194,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,325. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

