UBS Group AG Has $12.08 Million Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Hormel Foods by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,673 shares of company stock worth $6,348,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.56.

Shares of HRL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,029. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

