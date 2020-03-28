UBS Group AG Purchases 23,329 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,329 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of Donaldson worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Donaldson by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 353.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.44. 677,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,332. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $58.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

