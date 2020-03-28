UBS Group AG Purchases 32,786 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 287,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

PACW stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.97. 1,226,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,602. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake acquired 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $474,232. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.