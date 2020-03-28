UBS Group AG Purchases 38,793 Shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,793 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.70% of LGI Homes worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. 451,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.55 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LGI Homes Inc has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

