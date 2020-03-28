UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 132.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,940 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.97% of Establishment Labs worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,107 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,815,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,185,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,312,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Establishment Labs by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens cut their price objective on Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Establishment Labs stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. 123,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.02. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 76.98% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

