UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JEC shares. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.88. 822,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average is $91.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.