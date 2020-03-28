UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.33% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.51. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

In other news, insider John W. Lucey bought 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,403.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

