UBS Group AG Sells 305,392 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.96% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $11,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,133,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 854,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,632,000 after purchasing an additional 333,237 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 1,283,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,090. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.