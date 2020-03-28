UBS Group AG Sells 64,981 Shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 624,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPR. TheStreet raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:BPR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.70%.

In other news, CFO Bryan K. Davis acquired 27,500 shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

